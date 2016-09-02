Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday September 2

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Serenity.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Foggy (aka Phil Hooley )returns after a long absence to the Indigo Alley for something of a homecoming, 9pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets the Musicals, 8pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The World Goes Round, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, performances in the Round at 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Consuming Passions written by Alan Ayckbourn. Performances to take place at lunchtimes in the Bistro 12pm-1pm.

SCARBOROUGH SPA: Northern Soul Weekender, 7.30pm.

THE BARBICAN, YORK: Sarah Millican - Outsider, 8pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Theatre in association with Laughing Horse Comedy present a comedy night with Andrew Watts, 7.30pm.

ESK VALLEY THEATRE, GLAISDALE: Educating Rita by Willy Russell, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SCARBOROUGH SPA: Coffee Dances with Howard Beaumont, starts 10.30am ends 12.30pm.

OPEN AIR THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Busted

ST MARTIN ON THE HILL, SCARBOROUGH: Organ recital with Philip Moore (organist emeritus at York Minster), 7pm.





Saturday September 3

PUBS

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: The Boot Leggers.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Mr Entertainment - Stuart Metcalfe, 9pm.

UNITED SPORTS BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Live music with Wayne, 9pm.

CELLARS, SCARBOROUGH: Bladerunner, 9pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets the Musicals, 8pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The World Goes Round, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, performances in the Round at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

SCARBOROUGH SPA: Northern Soul Weekender, 12.00pm.

THE BARBICAN, YORK: Sarah Millican - Outsider, 8pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Keep It Cash, 8pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Rowlies Academy of Dance present Musical Mashup, 7.30pm.

ESK VALLEY THEATRE, GLAISDALE: Educating Rita by Willy Russell, 7.30pm.



EVENT

WOODEND, THE CRESCENT: Horrid History Tour around Scarborough’s old town, 2pm and 7.30pm, from £4 per person. To book telephone 07484 846691.





Sunday September 4

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Paul Lidell. Solo acoustic musician, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE: Quiz’oke - karaoke, rock and roll bingo and free quiz with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm

THEATRE

SCARBOROUGH SPA: Northern Soul Weekender, 1pm.

THE BARBICAN, YORK: Sarah Millican - Outsider, 8pm.

MUSIC

SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH SPA: Morning concert with Spa Orchestra, 11am.

SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH SPA: Afternoon concert with Spa Orchestra, 2.30pm

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Musicport Open Mic, 1.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING AROUND THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, MOORS CENTRE, DANBY: . Exhibition All Around Us. Wildlife artist Coral Rose captures the energy and beauty of rural life. Working predominately in pastel, and focussing on detail and light, she portrays traditional subjects in a recognisable contemporary style. Runs until 4 September. Open 10am to 5pm daily, (9.30am-5pm in August).

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Ryedale Festival Exhibition, Charlotte Timm and friends, papercuts, runs until 2 September. Open daily.

NUNNINGTON HALL, HELMSLEY: Exhibition of some very special illustrations of the famous dancing white mouse, Angelina Ballerina. Runs until 4 September. Open Tuesday to Sunday 11am-5pm and Mondays during school holidays.

THE GALLERY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Jean Hobson exhibition of Sea to City colourful images of Scarborough and Manchester, runs to 3 September. Free entry, open 10am-6pm (except during showtimes); Colour Landscapes - interpretations of the North Yorkshire landscape, 7 September-8 October.

WOODEND, SCARBOROUGH: Summer Open Show - Moors and Coast, runs to 30 September. Open 9am-5pm weekdays, 10am-4pm Saturdays.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE: Scarborough's story, August to September, 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

ST JAMES’ ART CENTRE, SCARBOROUGH: Exhibition - Threads of our lives is the latest display of textile work by Christine Heath. Runs from 1 September to 11 September. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday 10am-4pm, Sunday 2pm-4pm.

PICTURESQUE GALLERY, ST JOHN’S ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Exhibition of art from local artist Dav White, runs until 2 September, open 9.30am until 5.30pm Mon Sat. Free entry.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

NATIONAL TRUST VISITOR CENTRE, OLD COASTGUARD STATION, ROBIN HOOD’S BAY: An exhibition of watercolours, drawings and prints of this famous part of the Yorkshire Coast by Tony Clegg. Runs from Saturday 27 August to Saturday 3 September. Free entry.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Current exhibition is Seat by Pippa Hale. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MUSEUM, WHITBY: Wives and Sweethearts - the sailors farewell exhibition. Behind every ship sent exploring to the Pacific were all the wives and sweethearts left ashore. Runs until November 6. Open daily, 9.45am-5pm.

GUISBOROUGH MUSEUM, WESTGATE: Full of fascinating object and photos of past time. New exhibitions - railway - toys - flower artistry - children’s quiz, free entry. Open Thursday and Saturday 10am-4pm until end of October.

