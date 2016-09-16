Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday September 16

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Jinski. Superb musician - one to see, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Open mic night, 8.30pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Walking On Air (popular covers duo), 9.15pm.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Henceforward by Alan Ayckbourn, 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Consuming Passions written by Alan Ayckbourn. Performances to take place at lunchtimes in the Bistro 12pm-1pm.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Motown Soul Weekender, 8pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Nine to Five, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Northern Broadsides presents When We Are Married, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Sold Gold Country Legends, 7.30pm.





Saturday September 17

PUBS

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

THE FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: No Man’s Band - four piece band playing rock classics., 9.30pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Barry Robinson charity gig.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Nowhere Now (4 piece popular covers), 9.15pm.

RAILWAY CLUB, WESTBOROUGH, SCARBOROUGH: Richard Anthony.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets the Musicals, 8pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Henceforward by Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Karaoke Theatre Company proudly presented by the Stephen Joseph Theatre in association with Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Consuming Passions written by Alan Ayckbourn. Performances to take place at lunchtimes in the Bistro 12pm-1pm.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Motown Soul Weekender, 9pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Nine to Five, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: An Evening with Graeme Swann, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Northern Broadsides presents When We Are Married, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MUSIC

WHITBY RIFLE CLUB: Stick in the Wheel live with support from Di Henderson from Whitby Community Choir, 7.30pm.

MILTON ROOMS, MALTON: A double bill of award-winning barbershop singing and traditional choral music with Spirit of Harmony Barbershop Chorus and York-based Cantar Community Choir, 7pm.





Sunday September 18

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Irish folk session. Amazing musicians from across the north attends this established session, 2-5pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke - karaoke, rock and roll bingo and free quiz with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm

THEATRE

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: The Blues Brothers Approved!, 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Karaoke Theatre Company proudly presented by the Stephen Joseph Theatre in association with Alan Ayckbourn, 3pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: The James Taylor Story, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Grimethorpe Colliery Band, 3pm.

NORTH LIGHTS SUITE, PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Skelmanthorpe Band, 2.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING AROUND THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, MOORS CENTRE, DANBY: Exhibition Natural Selection. Angela Chalmers, David Chalmers, Janine Baldwin and Lindsey Tyson interpret the beauty of the North Yorkshire landscape in their own individual style. Also showing Presence and Absence. The dramatic interplay between moor and coast has been a lifelong presence in Sandra Storey's artwork. Inspired by the exhibits in Whitby Museum. Both exhibitions run until 27 September. Open 10am to 5pm daily. Free admission.

THE GALLERY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Sue Slack exhibition of Colour Landscapes - interpretations of the North Yorkshire landscape, runs until 8 October. Free entry, open 10am-6pm (except during showtimes).

WOODEND, SCARBOROUGH: Summer Open Show - Moors and Coast, runs to 30 September. Open 9am-5pm weekdays, 10am-4pm Saturdays.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Scarborough's story, 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

HILL INSTITUTE, THORNTON-LE-DALE: Snainton Woodturning Centre annual exhibition and sale, Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September, 10am-4pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Current exhibition is Seat by Pippa Hale. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MUSEUM, WHITBY: Wives and Sweethearts - the sailors farewell exhibition. Behind every ship sent exploring to the Pacific were all the wives and sweethearts left ashore. Runs until November 6. Open daily, 9.45am-5pm.

GUISBOROUGH MUSEUM, WESTGATE: Full of fascinating object and photos of past time. New exhibitions - railway - toys - flower artistry - children’s quiz, free entry. Open Thursday and Saturday 10am-4pm until end of October.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story What's On listings Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...