It goes without saying that Saturday’s FA Cup Preliminary Round clash at Tadcaster Albion will be a very tough outing for us.

They’ll have a lot of players familiar to Scarborough Athletic fans and players alike, with the Greening brothers Jono and Josh, Jimmy Beadle, Tom Corner and Andy Milne in their ranks.

Hopefully the Scarborough fans will travel over in big numbers as I expect they’ll have a good following. It’d be good to see a bumper crowd in.

We certainly need to bounce back and show some character after a difficult and frustrating start to the season.

Saturday’s home game against Bamber Bridge certainly left us frustrated.

I think some of the lads play within themselves, possibly with the extra weight of expectancy that comes with playing for this football club, something they maybe haven’t experienced elsewhere in their careers.

I don’t want to be in the newspaper week in-week out moaning and making excuses about injuries, but we have had rotten luck so far with key players being ruled out.

Hassan Keita was one of our best players in pre-season and his injury is a big blow to us.

Paul Robson doing his anterior cruciate ligament is also a massive loss. His presence and experience at the back would’ve been huge for us.

Matty Bloor is also out injured, Adam Bolder has been unavailable and a few lads are carrying knocks too.

Tuesday night was hugely frustrating as well. I hold my hands up - we were well beaten on the day and I said that to their manager after the game.

We weren’t anywhere near our best and the lads all know that.

Now is the time for patience and character though.

There is a long season ahead and I am still hugely confident that we have enough quality to mount a challenge to get out of this league.

We have a lot of players to come back in - I had seven missing for the Clitheroe game - and we will no doubt improve going forward.

Things will click into place and I’m sure we’ll be successful, starting hopefully with a big win at Tadcaster Albion in the FA Cup on Saturday.

